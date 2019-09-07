Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Stuper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Stuper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Stuper In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Matthew Stuper

02/06/1982 - 09/07/1997

A few days ago, while sitting in my backyard, a beautiful monarch butterfly landed on my leg and stayed there for 5 minutes or so, and I thought of your metamorphosis. 22 years ago you went to Heaven and will be there for eternity. I grieved (and still do) but I am comforted by all the happy memories I have of you. Today I will do as I have done every anniversary and take your photo album and go off by myself to reminisce. I will remember the good times and laugh at some of the things we did. I'm sure I'll cry but you are worth it. I'll end the day by thanking the Good Lord for the 15 1/2 years that I had with you and think of the day when we will be reunited. Today it is 8,035 days closer

to that happy day.

Love, Dad

Frank Stuper (Toms River)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.