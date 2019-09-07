|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Matthew Stuper
02/06/1982 - 09/07/1997
A few days ago, while sitting in my backyard, a beautiful monarch butterfly landed on my leg and stayed there for 5 minutes or so, and I thought of your metamorphosis. 22 years ago you went to Heaven and will be there for eternity. I grieved (and still do) but I am comforted by all the happy memories I have of you. Today I will do as I have done every anniversary and take your photo album and go off by myself to reminisce. I will remember the good times and laugh at some of the things we did. I'm sure I'll cry but you are worth it. I'll end the day by thanking the Good Lord for the 15 1/2 years that I had with you and think of the day when we will be reunited. Today it is 8,035 days closer
to that happy day.
Love, Dad
Frank Stuper (Toms River)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 7, 2019