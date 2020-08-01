Matthew Talty
Toms River - Matthew Talty, 53, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1966, the third son to John and Anne Talty in Brick, NJ. He attended Brick Township High School and remained a master of self-learning throughout his life. For many years Matthew worked as a plumber and mechanical technician. He could fix anything put in front of him, even if it caused a few four-letter words to slip out. No matter the obstacles he faced, a Hazelnut coffee from Wawa or a classic cheeseburger from Five-Guys would always restore balance to his day. He enjoyed the thrill of watching NASCAR races and brought countless smiles to the faces of his friends when he sang Karaoke earlier in his life. He treasured the wonderful friendships he made while living in the Conway Towers and Shore Meadows Nursing Center. His quick wit and ability to make others laugh was a gift to all who knew him.
Matthew is survived by his parents and five brothers, John (Linda), Michael (Kate), Patrick (Susie), Robert (Bernadette), and William. He also had 7 nieces and nephews who he adored. To him, they were the 'curtain climbers, the 'crumb catchers', and the 'ankle biters'. To them, he was uncle Me-Me. We loved him very much and will miss him like crazy.
A viewing will be held on Monday August 3, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88 Brick, NJ 08724. A funeral mass will be offered on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10 am at the Church of the Epiphany, 615 Thiele Rd, Brick, NJ 08724.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Matthew's name to The Helping Hands Food Pantry at The Church of the Epiphany, Brick NJ. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com