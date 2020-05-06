Matthew X. Turner
Dr. Matthew X. Turner

Brick - Dr. Matthew X. Turner, 91, of Brick passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at home. Matthew was a college professor at Jersey City State College for many years before retiring. Born in Rockaway, NY, and raised in the Bronx, Matthew received his Phd from Fordham University. He resided in Washington Heights, NY and Flanders, NJ before moving to Brick. Matthew proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952 and he was also a member of the national guard for over 25 years. Matthew was a past member of Flanders Board of Education, the Lions Club and the founder of SMOTHER. Matthew belonged to Friends of Brick Library and he enjoyed camping, garage sales and returning home to a home cooked dinner of chicken and spanish rice. Matthew was predeceased by his wife (of 56 years) Patricia in 2015. Matthew is survived by 4 sons Rich of Sierra Vista, AZ, Kevin of Brick, Paul of Anthem, AZ, Matthew of Washington, DC, and his daughter Denise Keogh of Quakertown, PA, his sister Marguerite McDonnell of Pomona, NJ, approximately 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, that we know of. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
