Maude L. Voigt
Beachwood - Maude L. Voigt, age 100, passed away peacefully November 19, 2020.
Maude was a member Christ Episcopal Church and its morning group in Toms River. She was Past Matron of Gloria Chapter #159 and Past Grand Officer of Order of Eastern Stare of NJ. She also was a member of the Ocean County Historical Society.
Maude is predeceased by her mother Maude in 1962, husband Paul G. Voigt Sr. in 2000, son Jack Voigt in 1967, and her grandson Paul III in 1990.
Surviving are her sons Paul Jr. and wife Betty Lou, Mike and wife Gail, and Tom and wife Pam. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Services will be private. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com