Maura Irene Mahoney
Toms River - If you've ever witnessed a rare flower than you've met Maura.
Maura entered this life on January 20, 1953 and slipped quietly into the arms of our Lord on August 13, 2019.
She was born in New York to Don and Rita Mahoney. After moving she attended Toms River schools and graduated in 1971.
Maura enjoyed helping others in her employment: Bayada Home Health Care, Easter Seals of N. J., and working every election in her voting district. She also volunteered at Care Givers.
Maura had many passions in her life: her faith, family and friends, holiday gatherings, sunflowers and hand-written letters, traveling and dining out (regular at Shut Up and Eat). She was also a fixture at the library in town.
Maura conquered stage four breast cancer over 13 years ago and always stayed positive.
Maura was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother, Keith.
She is survived by her sister and best friend, Donna O'Donoghue. She leaves two brothers: Mark (Cindy) and Scott (Kristin) Mahoney; she had three nephews and one niece: Garrett (Christina), Keith (fiancé, Sarah), Christopher and Kimberlee. Maura also leaves 3 great nephews: Brian, Michael and Matthew Mahoney.
To our rare flower, Maura, it will be hard to miss you when it won't be easy to forget you.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church located at 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River, N. J. 08753 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:00 am. The procession to St. Joseph's Cemetery will follow.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019