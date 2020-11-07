1/1
Maura V. O'Hare
1922 - 2020
Maura V. O'Hare

Brick - Maura V. O'Hare passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Maura was born on July 5, 1922, and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She lived most of her life there until she moved to New Jersey in 1985. Prior to her marriage in 1951, she was employed as a secretary at Met Life Home Office in NYC. Some years later she was employed as a legal secretary to a Trusts & Estates attorney until his death. For the last nine years prior to her move to New Jersey she was Secretary of the Chairman of the Corporate Department of a major Manhattan law firm.

With her husband, Thomas, she moved to Brick, NJ, and has been a parishioner of St. Dominic's Church in Brick since '85. Maura was also a member of the Secular Franciscans at St. Maximillian Kolbe Fraternity in Pt. Pleasant, NJ. She was first and always a homemaker and was devoted to her beloved husband, her family, and her faith. She cherished her friendships.

Maura was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas F. O'Hare, their son, Kevin B. O'Hare, and their daughters, Catherine M. Dalton and Margaret M. O'Hare. She was also predeceased by her parents Bryan and Kathryn Lynch, and her only brother, Kevin B. Lynch, K.I.A. in WWII. Surviving are her daughter, Aileen M. Ceriello of West Coxsackie, NY, four grandsons, Daniel and Michael Ceriello and Colin and Kevin Dalton, great-granddaughter Paige Ceriello, and her son-in-law, William Dalton.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11th at O'Brien Funeral Home, 5050 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick, NJ, 08724. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following day at 10:00 AM, at the Church of St. Dominic located at Van Zile road and Route 88, Brick NJ. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ, with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Dooley Intermed Int'l, 125-28 Queens Blvd (Suite538) Kew Gardens, NY 11415, or Friends of New Hope, Inc., 35 Hillside road, Barryville, NY 12719.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of St. Dominic
