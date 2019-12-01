|
Maureen A. "Mo" Henderson
Rumson - Maureen "Mo" Henderson, of Rumson, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 30th.
The daughter of Joseph A. Kennedy and Marcella (Mimi) Hassenger, Maureen was born in New York City. She attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York on a math scholarship, graduating in 1957. Initially, she lived in New York City, then moved to New Jersey, residing first in Monmouth Beach, and finally in Rumson, where she has lived for more than 50 years. A creative homemaker, loving wife and mother, she cherished time spent with family and friends. Mo loved the beach, playing tennis, painting, playing her piano and her golden retriever dogs. Maureen was a communicant of the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven.
She was generous with a strong commitment to serve others, volunteering for many charitable organizations and special events throughout New Jersey.
Maureen was predeceased by her parents and by her brother, Anthony (Tony) Kennedy. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Peter W. Henderson, her children Peter W. Henderson, Jr. of Fair Haven, NJ, Christopher "Goose" Henderson of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, Edward "Ted" T. (Wendy) Henderson of Greenwich, CT, James "Jim" R. (Carol) Henderson of Greenwich, CT, Douglas "Doug"E. Henderson of Darien, CT and Margot (Aaron) LaPointe, of Simsbury, CT; also, by her 18 grandchildren; Peter Henderson III (Brittany), Alex, Shamus, Trevor and Ryan Henderson, Eliza Bozzelli (Mike), Charlotte Carey (Will) and Paige Casler (John), Ted Henderson Jr, Connor and Emily Henderson, Madeline, Graham and Pierce Henderson, Hadley, Campbell and Piper Henderson, and Victoria LaPointe: and two great-grandchildren Michael and Kennedy Bozzelli.
Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, December 3rd, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven, NJ on December 4th at 10 AM. Interment following the Mass will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Maureen's memory to the Parker Family Health Center, 211 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019