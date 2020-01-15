|
Maureen Antonia Doherty Loughney
Maureen Antonia Doherty Loughney passed away on December 21, 2019, after a long illness. She will be missed by her family and friends whose lives she touched over the past 87 years.
Maureen was born December 18, 1932, in the Bronx and moved to Neversink, NY, in the 1940s when her father Charlie led Catskill Aqueduct construction projects for the NYC Board of Water Supply. In 1952 the family settled into their home in Liberty, NY, known to many as Rosary Hill—a wonderful place that smelled of pine needles and sat next to a blueberry covered mountain.
Maureen was a Registered Dietician. She attended Liberty High School, where she graduated with honors and received her B.S. from Marywood University in Scranton, PA. Following graduation, Maureen interned at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, then moved to Washington, D.C., to work at the Washington Clinic and later at the National Institute of Health.
Maureen first met Tom Loughney on a blind date for her senior prom and was reintroduced to him several years later by their dear friends Addie and Joe Loftus. They married in 1962 and lived in Washington, D. C. until 1967 when the family moved to Middletown, NJ. Middletown is where Maureen opened her own consulting business specializing in personal health and providing nutritional consulting services at numerous nursing homes across Monmouth County.
Maureen and Tom lived in Middletown for over 40 years, where they raised their family and were active members of Saint Mary's Parish. They moved to Silver Spring, MD, in 2008.
Maureen is preceded to heaven by her beloved husband Tom, her parents Charlie and Lucille, and brother Jim. She is survived by her sisters Kathleen and Eileen; her loving children Tom (Melissa), Mike (Bridget), Dan (Mary), Maureen (Dan); and her 10 grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial was held December 28 in Silver Spring, MD. Interment will take place this summer at Harvey's Lake, Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions can be made in Maureen's name to the Medical/Surgical Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital via online at http://www.giving.medstarhealth.org/loughney.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020