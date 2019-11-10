|
|
Maureen C. Walsh
Wanamassa - Maureen C. Walsh, 68 of Wanamassa, Ocean Township, NJ died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home. Maureen was a life-long resident of New Jersey and a successful entrepreneur. She loved her family and friends.
Maureen spent her life surrounded by love, laughter, good times and happiness. She loved crabbing, hot air balloons, and was the ultimate party thrower. She played the game of life and won.
Maureen is the beloved sister to Peter, Donald (deceased) and Patricia Addy. She is also survived by her loving godmother and aunt, Marianne Holinda, her nieces and nephews, Kim and Craig, Koller, Catherine, Peter, Jr., and Danielle, Jennifer, Brennan, McKenna, Parker and Declan.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd. Oakhurst, NJ on Wednesday from 4 0 7 PM and attend funeral services at 6:30 PM. Private interment services will take place in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please honor Maureen's kind and generous spirit by sharing a memory of her
