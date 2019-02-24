Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Dwyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Dwyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen Dwyer Obituary
Maureen Dwyer

Freehold - Maureen Dwyer, 64, of Freehold passed away at her home on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born in Camden, daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mary McCabe Dwyer.

Maureen's loves were travelling to the beach and islands, reading, and spending time with family especially her daughter Olivia.

She was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Seebald, in 2015. She is survived by her daughter, the love of her life, Olivia Drew and fiancé Andrey Ukhanov; a sister, Jane Dwyer; two brothers, John Dwyer and his wife Donna and Francis Dwyer and wife Donna; nieces, Amy Tierney and husband Craig, Jessica Francisco and husband Alex, and Keara Dwyer; nephews, Eric Seebald and wife Michele, and Joseph Dwyer; a great nephew, Sean Patrick Tierney; and a great niece, Violet Catherine Seebald.

The family would like to especially thank those who took the time to reach out to Maureen during these past four months. Your thoughtfulness and caring meant so much to her.

Private services for immediate family will be held under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Graeme Preston Foundation For Life or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now