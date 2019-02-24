|
Maureen Dwyer
Freehold - Maureen Dwyer, 64, of Freehold passed away at her home on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born in Camden, daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mary McCabe Dwyer.
Maureen's loves were travelling to the beach and islands, reading, and spending time with family especially her daughter Olivia.
She was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Seebald, in 2015. She is survived by her daughter, the love of her life, Olivia Drew and fiancé Andrey Ukhanov; a sister, Jane Dwyer; two brothers, John Dwyer and his wife Donna and Francis Dwyer and wife Donna; nieces, Amy Tierney and husband Craig, Jessica Francisco and husband Alex, and Keara Dwyer; nephews, Eric Seebald and wife Michele, and Joseph Dwyer; a great nephew, Sean Patrick Tierney; and a great niece, Violet Catherine Seebald.
The family would like to especially thank those who took the time to reach out to Maureen during these past four months. Your thoughtfulness and caring meant so much to her.
Private services for immediate family will be held under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Graeme Preston Foundation For Life or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019