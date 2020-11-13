Maureen Elliot
Jackson Twp. - Maureen Elliott, 38, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born in Lakewood Twp., NJ, and has resided in Jackson Twp. for most of her life.
Maureen graduated from the University of Vermont and studied abroad in New Zealand.
She was employed as a teacher in Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and finally California.
Maureen is survived by her mother, Ida Elliott; her father Robert D. Elliott and his wife, Patricia;
her sister, Catherine Richards and her husband, Sean; her niece, Camryn Richards; and by her nephew, Dexter Richards.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson, NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 9:30 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson, NJ. A private cremation will follow. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed and face masks are required for all services. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com
.