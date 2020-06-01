Maureen Estelle Smith
Maureen Estelle Smith

Sea Girt - Maureen Estelle Smith, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Sea Girt, on Monday, June 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Passaic, NJ, she grew up in Lodi on a farm where her love of animals began with her pet goat, Nancy. Raised as an only child, her mission in life was to create a big family, and live life to the fullest.

Maureen leaves behind her four daughters and their spouses, Christine Nemec and her partner Bob Cady of Cambridge NY; Maureen & Steve Williams of Oceanport, NJ; Eileen & Norman Hall of Sea Girt, NJ; Kathleen and Jeff Heiss of Estero, FL; eight grandchildren, Jason, Cassandra, Russ, Melissa, Tara, Tom, Jenna and Kelly; and six great grandchildren, Max, Elliott, Gwendolyn, Bradley, Olivia, Taylor and another one due this summer.

Maureen was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 61 years, Everett and her father and mother, Daniel and Agnes McParlin. Maureen and Everett were married on May 21, 1949 in Corpus Christi Church in Hasbrouck Heights. The two raised their family in Ridgewood and summered in Sea Girt, before making it their permanent residence. In her later years, Maureen enjoyed keeping her house bustling and vibrant by hosting holidays, summer beach days and watching her family continue to grow around her. She was nurturing to all, from owning six dogs throughout her life, to the squirrels and birds she fed from her side porch.

In lieu of flowers, we invite all who wish to honor Maureen's life to place a bet at the Monmouth Racetrack on opening day in her memory. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
