Maureen K. Connell
Berkeley Heights - Maureen K. Connell, born May 22, 1935. Passed away on April 1, 2020. She was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA by her parents, James and Loretta O'Brien. She lived in Shrewsbury, NJ for over 25 years. In more recent years, she resided near Berkeley Heights, NJ. Maureen graduated from Misericordia University in Dallas, PA in 1957. She was a beloved kindergarten and special education teacher for 37 years, at the Margaret L. Vetter School in Eatontown, NJ.
Maureen was a loving mother and grandmother. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and finding the perfect gifts for them. Maureen delighted in sending cards for birthdays and special occasions to everyone she knew.
Maureen was a very kind and generous person who loved to be in the company of her family and friends. Many of you will remember her annual St. Patrick's Day celebration with dinners and playing charades. She loved to sing, dance, and play the piano. Her blue eyes, famous red lipstick, bright smile and laugh were irresistible.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Daniel and Anne Connell, Colleen and Russell Damitz, and Kelly and Paul Clough. Maureen is also survived by her five grandchildren, Brook and Erin Connell, Clara, Susan, and Anthony Clough. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maureen's memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey https://www.alznj.org/get-involved/donate/. Arrangements were entrusted to Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial, Berkeley Heights, NJ. Please visit https://www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com/ to send the family condolences or mail condolences to, The Connell Family at P.O. Box 175, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020