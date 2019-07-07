|
|
Maureen L. Horgan
Manchester - Maureen L. Horgan, 83, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, Maureen had lived in Red Bank before moving to Manchester in 2017. She had worked as a teacher's aide for the Old Bridge School District in Old Bridge New Jersey. Maureen enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, particularly a special celebration she hosted each 4th of July.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband Edward Horgan and her son Edward Horgan. She is survived by her children Louise Horgan and her husband Ray Laytham, Jeanmarie Horgan, Mark Horgan, and Sue Anne Romeo and her husband James, her grandchildren Anna and Ella, Nora, Mary Grace, Jeanmarie and Moira, her sister Barbara Walter and her husband Charlie, and her sister in law Maureen Horgan.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VNA Hospice.
The Horgan Family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Ella Cunningham and Gwen Lindsay for their care this past year.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019