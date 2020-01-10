|
|
Maureen (Moe) McCormack, age 65, of Toms River, NJ passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ, on April 21, 1954.
She was pre-deceased by her parents; James and Elizabeth McCormack and her sister, Kathleen McCormack.
Moe is survived by her loving brother, James (Joyce) McCormack, her loving sister, Alyce Banta, her beloved Aunt Lonnie Ryan and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home at 6pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020