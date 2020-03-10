|
Meahan, Maureen, 77, passed away on March 10, 2019. Maureen ("Smitty" to her friends), was born in Bronx, New York on June 11, 1942 to Alice and Matthew Smith. Maureen grew up in Parkchester, New York, and graduated from St. Helena's High School. Maureen cherished her Parkchester roots where she met her very best and lifelong friends, and she enjoyed her summers spent at City Island. In 1962, Maureen married Edward "Eddie" Meahan and they were married for 50 years. Maureen and Eddie started their family in Parkchester before moving to Middletown in 1969 where they raised four children. Their house was always the favorite hangout for all the kids, and everyone was always welcome. Maureen enjoyed taking her family to the beach, spending weekends in LBI with her Parkchester crew and was always up for a game of cards or mahjong, She was an avid Yankees fan and never missed a game. After both Maureen and Eddie retired they enjoyed spending more time with their children and ten grandchildren, who adored their "Mimi".
Maureen is predeceased by her husband, Edward Meahan and her parents Matthew and Alice Smith. She is survived by her children, Christine Lepkoski (Gary), Patty Notte (George), Edward Meahan (Margot) and Matthew Meahan (Karen); her grandchildren, Kelly Rafferty (Ryan), Megan Steakin (John), Allison Lepkoski (Christopher), Evan Lepkoski, Sam, Mallory & Amanda Meahan, George, Summer & Savannah Notte; and four great-grandchildren; her brother Gerard Smith and his wife Angela.
There will be a visitation held on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank , N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday March 13, 2020 at 11 AM at Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach, N.J. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Middletown, N.J.
Please visit Maureen's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020