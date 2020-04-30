Maureen Murnane
Lakewood - Maureen Murnane died April 23, 2020, in Brick. She was born in Bayonne, the only child of Margaret Farley and Edward Murnane, the former Hudson County Freeholder and Hoboken Commissioner of Revenue and Finance.
Maureen attended St. Andrew School and Holy Family Academy in Bayonne, received a BA from Notre Dame College, an MA from Seton Hall University, and a Master of Divinity from Immaculate Conception Seminary, Darlington (Seton Hall). Her life was dedicated to service. In 1954 she entered the community of Dominican Sisters at Caldwell and served 30 years as a teacher and administrator in Livingston, Rutherford, Scott Plains, Newark, Kenilworth, Jersey City, New Providence, Clifton, and Caldwell. She was also a member of the Board of Trustees at Caldwell College. More recently, Maureen was a professor of English at Georgian Court University, until her retirement in 2000. After retiring, she was elected President of the Board of Trustees at Leisure Village East and served in that capacity for 10 years.
She is survived by her cousin-in-law, Anthony DiLeo of Hollywood, FL, and Newburgh, NY. Cousins Maureen McCarthy of New Haven, CT, and Maureen Farley McMahon, of Chicago, IL, and a host of other relatives. She is also survived by many dear and devoted friends, among them Ruth Boyle, Ann Marie Rimmer, OP, and Patricia Mahoney, OP.
A Memorial Service will be held when circumstances permit. Following the ceremony, friends and relatives will be invited to gather for a "celebration of life." In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation to St. Catherine of Siena Healthcare Center, made out to "Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell," and sent to Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell, Development Office, One Ryerson Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006, or online at caldwellop.org/giving/.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.