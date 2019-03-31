|
|
Maureen Nolan
Toms River - Maureen Nolan (nee Friel) 83, of Toms River passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 at home. Maureen was a bank teller at Ocean First Bank before retiring. Born in Newark, she resided in Irvington before moving to Toms River in 1972. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church. She was a member of the Women of Irish Heritage, Jersey Shore Irish American Club, Whispering Creek Co-op and the Bayshore Property Owners Association. Maureen was predeceased by her loyal husband Michael P. Nolan in 2014, 2 brothers Jackie Friel, Michael (Sonny) Friel, her sister, Peggy Harrington and sister-in-law Joanna Friel. Maureen is survived by 2 sons and 2 daughters Michael J., Brian P., Maureen A. and Bernadette M. Nolan, 2 daughters-in-law Kathleen Nolan and Eileen Briley, her brother James Friel and his wife, Pat, her sister-in-law Mary Nash, her brother-in-law John Harrington, 2 grandchildren Conor and Megan and her fun-loving Irish family and many wonderful friends. Visitation 4-8pm Monday, April 1st and 9:30am-10:30am Tuesday, April 2nd at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11am Tuesday at St. John's R.C. Church, 619 Chestnut St., Lakehurst. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019