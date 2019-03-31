Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's R.C. Church
619 Chestnut St.
Lakehurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Nolan

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Maureen Nolan Obituary
Maureen Nolan

Toms River - Maureen Nolan (nee Friel) 83, of Toms River passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 at home. Maureen was a bank teller at Ocean First Bank before retiring. Born in Newark, she resided in Irvington before moving to Toms River in 1972. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church. She was a member of the Women of Irish Heritage, Jersey Shore Irish American Club, Whispering Creek Co-op and the Bayshore Property Owners Association. Maureen was predeceased by her loyal husband Michael P. Nolan in 2014, 2 brothers Jackie Friel, Michael (Sonny) Friel, her sister, Peggy Harrington and sister-in-law Joanna Friel. Maureen is survived by 2 sons and 2 daughters Michael J., Brian P., Maureen A. and Bernadette M. Nolan, 2 daughters-in-law Kathleen Nolan and Eileen Briley, her brother James Friel and his wife, Pat, her sister-in-law Mary Nash, her brother-in-law John Harrington, 2 grandchildren Conor and Megan and her fun-loving Irish family and many wonderful friends. Visitation 4-8pm Monday, April 1st and 9:30am-10:30am Tuesday, April 2nd at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11am Tuesday at St. John's R.C. Church, 619 Chestnut St., Lakehurst. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now