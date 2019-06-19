|
Maureen Patricia Beahan
Brick - Maureen was born in Newark, NJ and attended Saint Michael's schools. She worked at Newark City Hall, leaving when her children were born to become a stay at home mom. She lived in Nutley, Maplewood, and Wall before moving to Greenbriar in Brick where she was very active in golf, pickleball, bocce, and her weekly card games.
Maureen was predeceased by her parents Connell and Mary McGlinchy, immigrants from Donegal, Ireland, and her husband of 34 years, John.
She is survived by her children Kelley Beahan of Atlantic Highlands and Kristen and Mike Domena of Old Bridge and her grandchildren Cortney Brewer of Spokane, Washington and Kerri and Erin Domena. She is also survived by her siblings Nancy and Frank Sanok of Point Pleasant, John and Florence McGlinchy of Spring Lake, Kathy and Richard Zittel of Naples, Florida; her sister-in-law Cathy Beahan of Whiting, NJ; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Special Olympics of New Jersey in honor of her niece Tracy Sanok or to the Ladacin Network in honor of her niece Katelyn Beahan.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant. Cremation was private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019