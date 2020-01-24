Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Maureen Rahner


1946 - 2020
Maureen Rahner Obituary
Maureen Rahner

On January 20, 2020, Maureen Rahner, loving mother and amazing grandmother, passed away at the age of 73.

Maureen was born in New York City in 1946 to Eugene and Mary Elizabeth McMenamin. In an effort to avoid cold winters, she attended La Universidad Catolica de Puerto Rico in Ponce, Puerto Rico. She then resided in New Jersey, where she raised her one daughter and partner in crime, Nora Maureen (Rahner) King.

Maureen loved to travel and read and was at her finest when combining the two: reading one of her favorite authors under her favorite tree at her favorite island beach. She was known to travel with an entire suitcase stuffed with books and only transitioned to a Kindle in an effort to avoid fees for overweight luggage. Maureen was quick-witted with an amazingly dry sense of humor, and her friends and family regularly laughed until they cried during their gab sessions.

Maureen's greatest accomplishment was her involvement with her family: being a strong role model, cheerleader and best friend to her daughter, Nora; a loving mother-in-law to her son-in-law, Kenny; and a doting and enthusiastic grandmother to her two grandchildren, Clara and Gavin.

Maureen was predeceased by her father, Eugene, and her mother, Mary Elizabeth (Mollie). She is survived by her sister, Claire Secker, as well as by her daughter, Nora, Nora's husband, Kenny, and their children, Clara and Gavin.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street in Red Bank, from 4-7pm. As an alternative to flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
