Maureen Wicks
Manchester - Former Brick resident, Maureen Phyllis Wicks, 76, died April 20, 2020. Maureen was born on January 12, 1944 in Kearny, NJ to Charles and Philamenia Haddock. A graduate of Matawan High, Class of 1962. She went on to raise her family, mostly in Brick. After retiring, she moved to Cedar Glen in Manchester, NJ.
Maureen is preceded by both parents; her brother Charles Haddock and her son Leslie Wicks. Survived by Arthur Haddock, her brother of Medford, NJ, Lisa Wicks, daughter of Neptune City, NJ, Scott Wicks, son of Hollywood, SC and grandchildren Connor Walton, Caitlin Danko, Hayley Wicks, Heather Wicks and Devon Wicks.
She was active in her community at Cedar Glen. She also enjoyed her time with her online friends and games.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's' honor to a charity of your choice
. As she gave to many charities throughout her life time.
A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on September 22, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Memorial Park, 1-41 Riverview Ave, Neptune City, NJ 07753. Arrangements are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River.