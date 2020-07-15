Maurice George Grillon Jr.



Maurice George Grillon Jr, 78, formerly of Navesink, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Jackson Township.



Born in Red Bank on August 21,1945, Maurice grew up and lived most of his life in Navesink before retiring to Chiang Rai, Thailand about 15 years ago. He served in the Army in Pirmasens, Germany and was a lineman for JCP&L before starting a well-respected landscaping company in Middletown. He was proud of his Swiss-French heritage and was known for his attention to detail and honest and strong work ethic. Maurice loved to hunt, fish, and strike up a conversation with just about anyone he met.



He is loved and will be deeply missed by his family.



Maurice was predeceased by his parents, Maurice Sr and Valborg, in 1984.



Maurice is survived by his sons, Maurice III (Kelleen) of Forked River and Adam of Freehold; grandchildren, Maurice IV, Emerich, and Karolena; ex-wife and loyal friend Anna Dunn Cecero of Georgetown, ME; brothers Raymond of Williamsburg, KY and Albert (Diane) of Winchester, KY; sister Karin Kurz of Centreville, VA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A memorial service will take place at Forked River Baptist Church, Lanoka Harbor, NJ on July 20, 2020 at 3PM. Family and friends are encouraged to bring photos of their memories with Maurice to be scanned and shared with his family.









