1931 - 2019
Harrisburg, MO - Maurice Swayze Helmka, Jr, 88, of Harrisburg, Missouri, formerly of Neptune City, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1931, in Neptune to Maurice Swayze Helmka, Sr and Elva Mae (Reid) Helmka. He was a letter carrier with the Avon Post Office. He was a member of United Fire Company #1 in Neptune City reaching the rank of Chief in 1969. He moved his family to Missouri in 1970. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, Missouri.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 26, 2019
