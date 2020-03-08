Services
Resources
Maurinda "Mo" "Dada" André

Passaic - Maurinda "Mo" "Dada" André, 44, of Passaic, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Maurinda is survived by her son, Myles Anthony André; her father and mother, Edner and Vilcia André of Asbury Park, NJ; brother, Eddie; sister, Irlande and her husband Craig; sister, Marie and her husband Richard; 3 nieces, 2 nephews and many family members and dear friends.

Funeral Services will be held at the Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church, 705 2nd Ave, Asbury Park, NJ, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with Viewing from 10 to 11am and Funeral at 11am.

For directions to our funeral home, please visit here at our website, www.donato-askewmemorialhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020
