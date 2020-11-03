Max W. Daniels



Neptune - Max W. Daniels, 103, passed away on Nov 1, 2020 in Wall Township, NJ. He was born on Oct 14, 1917 to Gratten and Bertha Daniels in Shelby, NC.



Max at the age of 6 yrs was baptized by Rev. O. J. Allen in the Muddy Fork Creek in Cleveland County, NC. He attended Bangs Ave Grammar School and Asbury Park High School, Asbury Park, NJ. He became a member of the Royal Buddies where he played baseball and basketball. Later in his 20s, Max married Marion Dickerson and they had one daughter, Anita.



He was drafted into the United States Marine Corp in 1943. His Platoon was stationed at Montford Point, NC during World War II. Max was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corp in 1946. In 1956, Max became Post Commander of the American Legion Post #266 and was able to arrange for the US Congressman, Adam Clayton Powell, to come and speak to the post members. In 1981, Max retired from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Department after becoming the first Civil Service African American lieutenant in that department. He was an active member of the Montford Point Marines Chapter #1 in Philadelphia, PA. On June 27, 2012, Max received the Congressional Gold Medal as a Montford Point Marine.



He is survived by his daughter, Anita Clark; son-in-law, James E. Clark, Jr; grandson, James E. Clark, III (Marlean); granddaughter, Deanna Owens (Tony); great grandchildren, Tony Owens, Jr, Christopher Owens, Christina Owens, Brian Clark, and James E. Clark, IV; aunt, Ruby Oates; nephews, Laurence Downey, Ronald Daniels, Gregory Downey, and Kevin Downey; niece, Suzanne Carrington; cousins, Rev. Bernard D. Oates, and Fred Oates, Jr.



Services are private. James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements.



Odell Young, Philadelphia Chapter 1 Sergeant at Arms, will be reading the Montford Point Resolution of Mourning at the private family service.









