|
|
Maxine Joan Vigilante
Maxine Joan (Sasala-Fedak) Vigilante, 79 passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Sentara Hospice House surrounded by her family and Ollie. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ on December 7, 1940, Maxine grew up in Perth Amboy & Middletown and graduated from Middletown Township High School in 1959. It was 58 years ago on September 21, 1962, Maxine said; "yes" to James Joseph Vigilante of Long Branch and raised two boys in Belford.
Maxine was a devoted stay at home Mom for many years raising her two boys before working at Perkin-Elmer as an Executive Assistant. Later, Maxine became a Property Manager for several residential communities in Monmouth County. Maxine was proud of her Jakubany, Slovakia heritage and preservation of her faith which started at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Perth Amboy, the church her grandparents Julia and John Sasala helped build. She continued that preservation in starting up the Holy Myrrhbearers Orthodox Mission in Moyock, NC near the Hampton Roads, VA line.
She was predeceased by her mother Mary (Sasala) Picone, father Jack Fedak, stephfather A.J. Picone and brother Robert Fedak. Surviving are her husband, James Joseph Vigilante; her children and their spouses James and Lisa Vigilante of Virginia Beach, VA and Jeffrey and Linda Vigilante of Towson, MD; four grandchildren: Taylor, Stephen Wyatt and Tessa Vigilante.
The celebration of Maxine's life will be take place in Virginia Beach, VA in late February and Middletown, NJ in March. For more information,or to send condolences, please email Jeff at [email protected] or visit https://www.hollomon-brown.com/
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020