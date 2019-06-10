|
May L. Marx
Keansburg - May Marx, 78, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. May was a loving and caring mother and will be missed. She is survived by her sons, James and Michael, her grandson Michael and sister Pat. Viewing will be on Tuesday from 6-8pm at the Laurel Funeral Home, 201 Laurel Avenue in West Keansburg, NJ 07734. A Graveside Service will be held 10:00am Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Hwy 35 in Hazlet. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . For further information and condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 10, 2019