Services
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-0258
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Shoreland Memorial Gardens
Hwy 35
Hazlet, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for May Marx
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May L. Marx

Obituary Condolences Flowers

May L. Marx Obituary
May L. Marx

Keansburg - May Marx, 78, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. May was a loving and caring mother and will be missed. She is survived by her sons, James and Michael, her grandson Michael and sister Pat. Viewing will be on Tuesday from 6-8pm at the Laurel Funeral Home, 201 Laurel Avenue in West Keansburg, NJ 07734. A Graveside Service will be held 10:00am Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Hwy 35 in Hazlet. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . For further information and condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now