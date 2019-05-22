|
|
May LaMacchia Cervellino
Oakhurst - May LaMacchia Cervellino, age 96 of Oakhurst, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Freehold to Anna and Peter LaMacchia, she had lived in Long Branch before coming to Oakhurst. May was a graduate of Star of the Sea Academy, and head secretary at Irving Kaye Agency in Long Branch before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch.
May was a devoted, daughter, wife, and mother. May's kindness, warmth, and selfless nature were an inspiration to all who knew her. Her wonderful smile and sparkling eyes brought joy to so many. May loved life and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed dining, traveling, and the outdoors, and was a fixture at all the games of the travel basketball program coached by her son.
May was predeceased by her husband, Michael Cervellino, her parents, Anna and Peter LaMacchia, and her brother, Michael LaMacchia. Surviving are her son, Michael Cervellino; three sisters-in-law, Anne LaMacchia, Ria Cervellino, Joanna Cervellino and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23 from 4 - 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Friday; 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Michael's Church. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Michael's Church, 800 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019