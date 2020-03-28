|
Megan C. Mazza
Megan C. Mazza, 35, of Lincroft, N.J. passed away peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC with her family by her side on March 25, 2020, after a 5 year battle with Stage IV High Risk Neuroblastoma. She graduated from Middletown South High School in 2004 and from Monmouth University in 2008. Megan was a client relations advisor with Epoch Investment Partners in NYC for many years. She was a communicant at St. Leo the Great Church, a member of the NYC Junior League, and volunteered at Cycle for Survival events yearly through Memorial Sloan Kettering. Megan loved the beach, her two animals; a dog, Jett and a cat, Scooter; and most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her grandparents, James and Idella Ryan and Francis and Teresa Mazza.
Megan is survived by her parents Francis and Colleen, a brother, Ryan F. and his companion Paige Della Badia, a sister Morgan M. and her companion Vasilios Malakatas, a God son Thomas Gerchak, and many loving Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
Due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private and under the direction of the John E. Day funeral home in Red Bank. A mass and celebration of life will be planned for a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Neuroblastoma research team at Memorial Sloan Kettering: http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/Megan-C-Mazza.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020