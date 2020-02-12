|
Melissa M. Stevens
Melissa M. Stevens (Branston) passed away at home on 2/10/2020 after a valiant fight with a long illness. She was surrounded by loving friends and family. She loved Barry Manilow, Philadelphia Eagles, couponing and spending time with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father Joseph Branston. She is survived by her husband Gregory Stevens, her children Caitlyn and Gregory, her mother Gertrude Branston, her sisters Gerry Branston and Wendy Flynn, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews all of which she loved dearly.
Her arrangements are as follows: St. Mary's Church, on West Bay Ave. in Barnegat Saturday, Feb. 15, at 9:30 am, followed by interment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life following at the Barnegat Masonic Lodge #150, 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Courage from Kyle, P.O. Box 130, Barnegat, NJ 08005 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020