Melissa "Missy" O'Neill-Stolfa
Tinton Falls - Melissa "Missy" O'Neill-Stolfa passed away suddenly on April 27th. Missy was born in Red Bank and was a lifelong resident of Monmouth County. She grew up in Colts Neck and most recently lived in Tinton Falls.
A Registered Nurse, she brought skill and compassion to her work in Riverview Medical Center's Labor and Delivery and Postpartum departments. Her selflessness brought her to her most recent endeavor, Obstetrics and Hospice case manager at the VNA.
Missy loved tennis, animals, music, the beach, and most of all spending time with family and friends - in essence, she loved life. She was a dedicated mother and sports fan, and was most proud of her two adoring boys, Philip and Robert. Missy could be found at all their basketball, football, wrestling, and soccer games. Her cheers will continue to be heard, as she was their number one fan.
Missy was absolutely beautiful inside and out. Anyone who came in contact with her were attracted to her charismatic and lively personality. And those blessed with her presence loved her - that love is reflected in the depth of their sorrow at her passing.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Margaret O'Neill. Her absence will be mourned by her sons, Philip and Robert; her fiancé, Joseph Ferguson and his children, Michelle, Joseph and Emma; and her sisters, Robyn Begley (Jim), Laura Grasso, Pamela Hart (the late Ray), Debbie Castellano (Joe), and Erica Marsh (Clint). Aunt Missy will be greatly missed by her eleven nieces and nephews, and four grand-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, in Red Bank on Thursday, May 2nd from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James RC Church in Red Bank at 10 AM on Friday, May 3rd. In lieu of flowers, a trust has been set up in her memory; donations can be made to The Stolfa Boys Trust; 125 Half Mile Road Suite 300 Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Please visit Melissa's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019