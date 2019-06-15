|
Melva Wiedemann Ribe
Edgewater - Melva Wiedemann Ribe, 98, died June 11, 2019 at Sunrise of Edgewater in Edgewater, NJ. Melva, a homemaker, was predeceased by her husband, Marshall Ribe in December 1988. Melva was born on April 17, 1921 in Schenectady, New York, and resided there until leaving to attend university at Cornell where she majored in home economics and was active in the Tri Delta sorority. Shortly after graduation from college Melva met Marshall in Schenectady. They were married shortly afterwards in Florida just before Marshall was scheduled to travel overseas to his Army commission. As fate would have it Marshall's wartime assignment was changed and he joined the Signal Corps at Fort Monmouth, NJ. Marshall and Melva made their first home in Bradley Beach and later moved on to several other towns on the Jersey Shore, finally settling in Rumson. Melva and Marshall had two children, Neil in 1955, and Dana in 1957. Melva was an outstanding homemaker and mother, known for her excellent cooking, daily homemade desserts, and her and Marshall's dinner and bridge parties. She was also a gifted flower arranger. The Ribes remained in Rumson, with a brief hiatus in Moorestown in the early 1960s, until Marshall retired and they relocated to Austin in his home state of Texas. Melva loved Texas and remained there after Marshall's death, travelling to Shadow Lake Village in Red Bank during the summer months. In 1999 she settled permanently at Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, where she was one of the original "pioneer" residents. Melva was an enthusiastic bridge and tennis player and very socially active at Seabrook. She enjoyed the beach, having her granddaughters visit, going to the fireworks displays every 4th of July, and spending time with her many friends at Seabrook and nearby in Rumson. In November 2018 Melva moved to Sunrise of Edgewater, where she was cared for by the kind and dedicated staff there. Melva is survived by her sons Neil and Dana; Neil's wife Anne Davaille and their daughters Isabelle and Aline; Dana's daughters Ruani and Tajin and his partner Dana Spencer Winfield; as well as Ruani's fiancé, Cortney Lamar Charleston, and Tajin's fiancé Nate L'Heureux and their daughter Mila L'Heureux. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melva's memory may be made to the Memorial Fund of St. George's-by-the-River Episcopal Church, 7 Lincoln Avenue, Rumson, NJ 07760. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 18 at St. George's, with a small reception for family and friends to follow.
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 15 to June 16, 2019