Melvin Friend
Elberon - Melvin Friend, 94, of Elberon, beloved father of Shelley, David and his wife Margee, Bruce and his wife Rhonda, grandfather of Erika, Zachary, Matthew, and Alex, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Ann; his parents, Regina and Israel; his brothers Lenny and Harry and his sister, Barbra. He is survived by his brothers, Jack, Ed, and his sister, Claire.
Born in Stryj, Poland, Mel and his family emigrated to the United States in 1937 to build a life here and escape the Nazis.
Mel was a decorated war veteran from World War II. He valiantly served in the 398th Squadron in the Army Air Force. He flew 25 missions on B17 Flying Fortresses over wartime Europe. After the war, he moved with his family from Bridgeport, CT to Vineland, NJ where his family ran an egg farm. In 1952, he married Barbara, moved to Elberon and had a long career in the securities business with Bache & Co. in Newark. NJ. In 2001 his wife got very ill and he never ceased caring for her until she died in 2018.
Melvin will be remembered for his gentleness and smiling eyes, his amazing generous spirit, and the love he had for his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Melvin was truly a member of the "Greatest Generation". He saw his main job in life to be a devoted husband, son, sibling, father, and grandfather. He overcame many obstacles and never ceased trying to provide the best he could for his family. He was always a selfless, generous, and kind hearted man to all whose lives he passed through. His selfless example and his sweetness will live inside of us, his grandkids and onwards. Special thanks to Marie, Melvin and Barbara's devoted and loving caretaker these past years.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst. Ocean Township. Burial will follow at Temple Beth El Cemetery in Neptune. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019