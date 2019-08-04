|
Melvyn "Mel" Jay Ravitz
Point Pleasant - Dr. Melvyn "Mel" Jay Ravitz passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by loving family and special friends.
Mel was born in Montclair, New Jersey on October 24, 1943 to Dr. Israel and Katherine Ravitz. He was the middle child in his family, born between Dr. Gerald Ravitz and Larry Ravitz, and happily made trouble for both brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years Lori and his children; Nikki Ravitz, Jill Ravitz, Nathan Ravitz and his wife Andrea, Natalie Ravitz, and Lauren Naperski and her husband Nick.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Mel pursued a career in medicine, earning his bachelor's degree at the University of Vermont and his MD from West Virginia University. Over the course of his long and distinguished career in obstetrics and gynecology, Mel delivered more than 4,000 babies. When he announced his retirement in 2007 after 32 years in practice, patients sent him letters thanking him for his compassion, knowledge and expertise, through happy and sad times, surgeries and annual check-ups. But it was bringing babies into the world that he loved the most.
When not practicing medicine or spending time with his family, Mel could be found on his beloved and immaculately clean boat, Spring Fever, which he would take 40-to-100 miles offshore to fish for marlin, tuna, shark or whatever was biting. In 1983, he won Hoffman's Anchorage and Point Pleasant Borough Rotary Club's Mako Shark tournament by bringing in a 396-pound mako shark, which he named "Fred" and mounted on the wall of his office at Brielle Obstetrics.
Mel took up golf later in life, becoming a member of Eagle Oaks Golf Club, which he enjoyed greatly in his retirement years, even on days he "couldn't hit 'em straight." He also found one of the greatest joys in his life in being a grandparent -- to Hudson, Hannah, Daniella and Luke. To his grandchildren, he was just Pop-Pop: giver of sweet kisses and too-tight hugs, fishing instructor and ice-cream sharer.
He loved to travel; whether out west to Vail, Colorado where he taught his children to ski, to the Caribbean with Lori, their children and friends, or on his last big adventure to Australia and New Zealand with his daughter Natalie, where he insisted on joining her in sky-diving over a glacier.
Mel lived a full and happy life, even after his diagnosis with Parkinson's Disease, which he fought courageously for more than a decade. He will be remembered for his quick wit, mischievous sense of humor, generosity, loyalty and determination to live life to its fullest. And above all for the love of his family, who will miss him forever.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019