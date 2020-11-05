1/
Mena G. Mayer
Mena G Mayer

Brick - Mena G. Mayer, 88 years old, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in Brick. Born in Brooklyn, NY. Mena worked as an executive secretary for the Bendix Corporation in Teterboro, NJ. She is predeceased by her brother Michael. Surviving are her beloved husband Richard; sons Darren and Keith; 5 grandchildren Caitlin, Rachel, Lauren, and Ryan; 2 great grandchildren Brooklyn and Scarlett, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Cremation will be private. www.silvertonmemorial.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
