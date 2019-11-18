|
|
Merry R. Stern
Little Egg Harbor - Stern, Mary R., 77, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Seacrest Village Nursing & Rehab., Little Egg Harbor. She was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, residing many places prior to moving to New Jersey in 1984. Merry worked as a Computer Analyst for Wells Fargo, New Brunswick, N.J.
Merry is survived by her brother Jack Stern and wife Valerie, of Punta Gorda, FL., along with nephews Jack P. Stern, and Todd M. Stern. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, from 10 to 11 AM, with a Service at 11 AM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Bayview Cemetery, Hosford Ave., Leonardo, N.J. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019