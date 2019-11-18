Services
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merry Stern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merry R. Stern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merry R. Stern Obituary
Merry R. Stern

Little Egg Harbor - Stern, Mary R., 77, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Seacrest Village Nursing & Rehab., Little Egg Harbor. She was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, residing many places prior to moving to New Jersey in 1984. Merry worked as a Computer Analyst for Wells Fargo, New Brunswick, N.J.

Merry is survived by her brother Jack Stern and wife Valerie, of Punta Gorda, FL., along with nephews Jack P. Stern, and Todd M. Stern. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, from 10 to 11 AM, with a Service at 11 AM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Bayview Cemetery, Hosford Ave., Leonardo, N.J. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -