Mervin V. Hansen



Neptune - Mervin V. Hansen, of Neptune, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at age 85. Mervin was born on October 27, 1933, in Logan, Utah, to Merrill and Della Hansen. He was one of six children, and their only son. He graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah.



After attending a year of college at Utah State University, Mervin was drafted into the Army in 1956. He was assigned to the Signal School at Fort Monmouth. Mervin's talents with electronics and radio technology were quickly recognized. After being honorably discharged from active duty, Mervin remained at Fort Monmouth for a long and distinguished civilian career. He received a number of prestigious awards in his 34 years of federal service. He retired as a Chief of the Electronics Equipment Branch of the Technical Publications Division. In retirement, Mervin served in many capacities in the local chapter of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, including a term as President. Mervin was an active member of the LDS Church and served 18 years as the Director of the Family History Center in Eatontown. He was a longtime counselor and secretary of the local chapter of AA.



Mervin married Dorothy Connolly on December 13, 1981, and is survived by her. He had one daughter, Pamela Cancel, from a previous marriage. Pamela recently preceded him in death. Mervin was also preceded in death by one sister (Doris Falslev) and one grandchild (Juanita Cancel). Mervin is survived by four sisters (Marilyn Wayman, Norma Howells, Grace Griffin and Ellen Call), son-in-law Juan Cancel, five grandchildren (Vera, Miguelina, Lahouma, Juan Miguel, and Maria), 14 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.



There will be a viewing on Sunday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ely Funeral Home, 3316 NJ-33, Neptune. An additional viewing will be held at the LDS Church at 14 Reynolds Drive in Eatontown, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, to be followed by the funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at 2:00 at the Arneytown Veteran Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown. All are welcome. Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary