Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Michael A. Alexander


1955 - 2020
Michael A. Alexander Obituary
Michael A. Alexander

Long Branch - Michael A. Alexander, 64, of Long Branch passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Michael lived in North Brunswick for many years and moved back to the Long Branch area in 2010.

Over the years Michael has attended Our Lady Star of The Sea RC Church and St. James Episcopal Church both of Long Branch. Michael retired after many years from Equitable Life Insurance Company, NYC, NY. Where he worked as a computer programmer. He was a computer enthusiast, an avid electrician and was a member of the Masons.

Michael is survived by: his wife Jinny Alexander, children Christopher Alexander and Bria Alexander, his brothers, Norman Alexander and Wesley Alexander, his sister Cheryl Alexander, an aunt, Doris Alexander, cousin, Audrey McConney and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 11am until the time of the funeral service at Noon. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
