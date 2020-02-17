|
Michael A. Balzarano Sr.
Atglen, PA - Michael A. Balzarano Sr., of Atglen, PA, longtime resident of Neptune City, passed away February 15, 2020 at Hickory House Assisted Living, Honey Brook, PA. He was 93 years old.
Michael proudly served the US Army during WWII; he retired as a bus driver for Ocean Township School District. He owned and operated The Coffee Pot Donut Shop, Neptune City.
Michael was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Antonetta, wife Gloria in 2011, three sisters Louise Reigi, Ann Kieran, and Theresa Richter; two brothers John (Freddy) Balzarano, Joseph Balzarano; granddaughter Michele Balzarano ; and daughter-in-law Michaele Balzarano.
Surviving are his three sons, Michael Balzarano Jr. and wife Kathy of NC, Marvin Balzarano and wife Cheryl of PA, and Mark Balzarano of NJ; sister Josephine Cupo; five grandchildren Camie, Melissa, Rebecca, Ryan, and Desirae; and four great grandchildren Dominic, Cole, Angel, and Alexandria.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19,2020 from 2pm-4pm, and 6pm-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. A 10:30am Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, February 20,2020 at Mother of Mercy Parish (Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Asbury Park). Entombment will take place at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020