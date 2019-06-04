Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
View Map
Lakewood - Michael A. Bochis, 71, of Lakewood died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick Township.

He was born in Bayonne and had resided in New Orleans before moving to Lakewood 15 years ago.

He received a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from St. Peter's College and was awarded a Master of Business Administration Degree from Monmouth University.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Sophia, in 1993 and his sister, Barbara in 1997.

Surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Joanne Bochis and two nieces, Gina and Joy Bochis.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to join at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. The interment will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown on Wednesday at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America New Jersey Council Service Officer Program (njscvaa.org) would be appreciated.
