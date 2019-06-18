Michael A. Cofone



Holmdel - Michael A. Cofone, 92, of Holmdel NJ passed away at his home on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



Born in Belleville, he and his wife Jenny moved to Holmdel, where they raised their family many years ago. They have been parishioners of St. Catharine R.C. Church in Holmdel long before the church that stands today was built. In their early years they attended Mass at the older small church on Stillwell Road.



He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Boxer - CV21, an aircraft carrier and spent time in the South China Sea. Michael attended Duke University after the war and earned his Bachelor degree there. Prior to his retirement, he was a Corporate Staff Vice President for 35 years at RCA in New York.



He is survived by his wife Jenny to whom he would have been married 71 years on July 3 of this year, his sons Robert and his wife Carol of Red Bank, Michael and his wife Victoria of Manchester, David of Middletown, and by his two grandchildren Tyler and Michael III.



Visitation will be at the Holmdel Funeral Home 26 Holmdel Road, Holmdel on Wednesday, June 19 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Catharine R.C. Church, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel on Thursday, June 20 at 9:15 AM. Entombment will then follow at the Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, Holmdel.



Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019