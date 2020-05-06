Michael A. Keller
Brick - Michael A. Keller, age 37, of Brick, NJ passed away on May 2, 2020. Michael attended St. James Grammar School and Red Bank Regional High School. He was a loving son and very close with his mother. He loved everything about the Jersey Shore, boating, swimming and, the ocean, he also enjoyed music and skateboarding.
Surviving Michael are his parents Michael and Rosalba Keller; his aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Services for Michael were private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Michael's name to the Salvation Army, Red Bank Children's Program, www.newjersey.salvationarmy.org/NewJersey/redbank
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 10, 2020.