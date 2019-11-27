|
Michael A. LoConte
Neptune City - Michael A. LoConte age 68 of Neptune City passed away on Saturday Nov. 23 in Jersey Shore University Med. Center, Neptune. Mike was born in Newark, then lived in Asbury Park before moving to Ocean Twp. where he raised his family. He was a graduate of Asbury Park HS where he played on the football team. Mike was both a constable and an Asbury Park fireman. He was well-known as the owner and operator of Mike's Pizza in Belmar for over 20 years.
He was predeceased by his parents; Michael and Marie LoConte. Surviving are his daughter Nina Marie and her husband Jason Chmura of W. Allenhurst, grandchildren Michael and Dominic Chmura, former wife Michele LoConte of Interlaken, sister Daria Tripodi and her husband Rosario of Sayreville.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday Dec. 1 from 2-5pm in Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave. Asbury Park NJ 07712. Interment is Private for the family. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his memory to the Ocean Twp. Little League, where Mike loved to watch his grandsons play ball. P.O. Box 2244, Ocean, NJ 07712. For condolences please visit www.Buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019