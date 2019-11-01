|
|
Michael "Murph" A. Reilly
Beachwood, NJ - Michael "Murph" A. Reilly, 67, of Beachwood, NJ died on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Murph was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Ortley Beach, NJ before moving to Beachwood, NJ 28 years ago. He was an Iron Worker for Local #11 in Newark, NJ.
Murph is predeceased by his parents Edward and Viola Reilly and his sister Katherine Whiting.
Surviving is his wife Maryellen Reilly of Beachwood, NJ; his daughter Kristen Arntz of Beachwood, NJ; his brother Edward Reilly and his wife Judith of Verona, NJ and many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019