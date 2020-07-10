1/
Michael Alexander Panek

North Port, FL - Michael Alexander Panek, 86, of North Port, FL passed away surrounded by those who loved him on July 3, 2020.

Born in Garfield, NJ to Frank and Caroline Stepien Panek on February 10, 1934. Mike went on to serve his country proudly from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He was an active member of the American Legion Post #423 in Oak Ridge, NJ and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Barnegat, NJ. Mike lived a fulfilling life in Manahawkin, NJ before relocating down to Florida in 2016.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife Emily Panek of North Port, FL and their daughter Sue Andrews of North Port, FL. Mike also leaves behind a vast group of family and friends who will miss him dearly.

At this time there will be no public services held. The family ask a donation to be made in Mike's name to the Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.

Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Homes in North Port, FL. Online condolences can be made at www. Farleyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
