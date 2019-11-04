|
Michael Allen Walton
Michael Allen Walton, 68, passed away peacefully under the care of VNA Hospice of Toms River on November 2, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Lakewood, New Jersey. Native to the shore, he was a graduate of Toms River High School. Michael was a collector of antiques and old cars. A jack of all trades, he was a skilled mason, furniture refinisher, and truck driver. He loved his children Chelsea Melissa Hulme (Timothy) and Lucas Michael Walton, as well as adored his grandson Graham August Hulme. He is survived by his girl friend Karen Glen, his sister Sheri Orbensen and brother Richard Walton. A gathering will be held at Ocean County Cremation Services of Toms River on November 7th, 2019 from 2-3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Michael's memory to a scholarship program at Pathfinders Recovery Center of Arizona or VNA Hospice of Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019