Michael Anthony Lazzaro
Michael Anthony Lazzaro

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Michael Anthony Lazzaro who passed on May 5, 2020 in Lakewood, New Jersey. Michael was born July 9, 1970 in Farmingdale, NJ. He grew up in Wallingford, Connecticut before returning to New Jersey where he lived and worked in Point Pleasant, Beach Haven and Lakewood.

A service in Michael's memory is planned for late August, 2020, Lakewood, NJ.

Any person who knows of, or knows themselves to be, a relative of Michael A. Lazzaro and wishes to contact the family may do so by calling his sister, Stephanie, 732-904-0903 or Fiore Funeral Home, Oakhurst, NJ 732-531-3885.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
