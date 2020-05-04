Michael Anthony McArthur



Bradley Beach - Michael Anthony McArthur, age 34, dancer/choreographer, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 1, 2020. Born in Greenville, NC and moving to Freehold, NJ at the age of 7, he started formal dance training at the Gallery of Dance. He graduated from Howell High School's Fine and Performing Arts in 2004 and attended Mary Mount Manhattan College where he received a B.F.A. in dance with a focus in choreography in 2008.



During his college years, he worked for Holland America Cruise Line with Stilleto Entertainment where he would be the inaugural cast on one ship and originate over 5 shows for the company. After college he began dancing for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, touring the U.S. and then in New York at the Radio City Music Hall for a total period of 10 years. He was also a dancer in the Mia Michaels' "New York Spectacular". Between Christmas seasons Michael has been at Paper Mill Playhouse (Newsies and Can-Can), Cape Playhouse (Legally Blonde, Sweet Chariot, Hello Dolly), on television (NBC's Smash, FX's Fosse/Verdon). The Metropolitan Opera (Rusulka, Der Rosenkavalier, Cendrillon, Lafille du Regiment), The NY Public Theaters Shakespeare in the Park, Comedy of Errors, and recently at the Walt Disney World Castle Stage for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party. When Michael was not performing he was teaching and choreographing all over the country as a Fosse/Verdon Legacy protégé paying forward his love of dance to the next generation.



Michael had a gift and passion for dance from birth creating shows at family gatherings and with his friends in the neighborhood. Michael was considered one of the elite in the dance community. His dedication, work ethic, and constant striving for perfection is what made him the dancer he was. His big smile, quick wit, compassion, thoughtfulness and exuberance made him numerous friends in his short life and a beloved family member to us all. He will be missed immensely.



Surviving are his mother, Lisa Osborne and her husband Bob; brother, Kevin McArthur and his girlfriend Dana Machiz; dog, Bradley; grandmother, Cathy Fariello; uncle and aunt, Ted and Melissa Fariello; cousins, Teddy and Lucia Fariello; father, Michael McArthur; half brother and sister, TJ and Madison McArthur; grandmother, Helen McArthur; aunts, Kathie Delp and Rhonda Weaver; cousins, Brooke Weaver and Jarret Delp, and many other relatives and friends who loved him dearly and followed his career with enthusiasm.



He is predeceased by his grandfather, Ted Fariello



Memorial contributions may be made to Cabaret for Life, Inc., PO Box 121, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756 and Meridian Health Foundation-Hospice, 1340 Campus Parkway, Bldg. C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753



A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, NJ.









