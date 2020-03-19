Services
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Michael Augusta Perry

Michael Augusta Perry

Forked River - PERRY, MICHAEL AUGUSTA - 63, of Forked River, NJ passed away March 17, 2020 at Mystic Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation, Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Michael resided in East Brunswick, NJ before moving to Forked River, NJ. In his last years as his health started to fail, he resided at Mystic Meadows, Little Egg Harbor. Mike was a ham radio and computer repair specialist. He loved working on cars as a hobby throughout his life while listening to rock and roll. In the 70's and 80's he was part of the NHRA Top Fuel racing team out of East Brunswick where he lived at that time. After the 80's he followed NASCAR with avid interest.

Michael is survived by his older brother William, sister-in-law Joyce and nephew William Perry Jr. Mike will be missed dearly by his brother but knows Mike will be with his loving Mother in Heaven. Mike, love you always.

There will be no viewing and the cremation and ceremony will be private. Arrangements are being handled by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ 08087. For condolences and information go to www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
