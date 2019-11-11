Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Monmouth Beach - Michael Berardino, 71, of Monmouth Beach, passed away on November 10, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Michael and Theresa (Manetta) Berardino. Michael worked as a project coordinator for the Jersey City Board of Education.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Candice Cutone Berardino, his loving children Jamie Berardino and her husband Alex Jennison and Michael Berardino and his wife Melissa, his cherished grandchildren, Michael Joseph and Annabelle Hope Berardino, Julius Berardino-Jennison and his two dear sisters Theresa Defilippo and Stella Berardino.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. with a service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cremation will be private. Please visit Michael's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
